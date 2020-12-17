Jeep spun out, hit state trooper’s vehicle in York County

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — The driver of a Jeep spun out after losing control Thursday morning in York County, and ended up hitting a Virginia State Police trooper’s vehicle.

The crash happened just before 8:15 a.m. on eastbound Route 199 at Mooretown Road. The driver of a Jeep Cherokee, Katrina Longest, spun out and hit the bridge overpass before hitting the rear of the trooper vehicle, police say.

Longest’s Jeep (via Virginia State Police)

No injuries were reported, but Longest was charged with reckless driving, failure to maintain proper control and defective equipment (bald rear tires).