JCCPD investigating an armed robbery at a Dollar General on Richmond Road. (Photo Credit: James City County Police Department)

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) – Police are investigating an armed robbery that happened Friday afternoon in Williamsburg.

According to officials, the robbery happened around 2 p.m. at the Dollar General in the 7100 block of Richmond Road. The suspect did display a firearm during the robbery and fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.

York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office K9 assisted JCCPD in the search of the area. No injuries have been reported.

Police say the suspect is believed to be a black man approximately 6’3. Images obtained by JCCPD show the suspect wearing a black hoodie, blue pants, a black cloth mask, black shoes and black gloves.