JCC Police request help identifying people who used credit card from stolen wallet

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — James City County Police are looking for the suspects who are believed to have used a victims credit card from a stolen wallet.

Police say sometime around 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on December 10, a wallet was stolen from a business office in the 5200 block of Monticello Avenue.

Credit: James City County Police

A credit card from the wallet was used that same afternoon at the 7-Eleven in the 400 block of Bypass Road in York County.

If you are able to identify the suspects and vehicles in the surveillance photos, police encourage you to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-UP. You may also submit tips online at p3tips.com.