Jay-Z at Something in the Water? Superstar to join Pharrell on Saturday, Brooklyn magazine says

INDIO, CA – APRIL 19: Musicians Pharrell Williams (R) and Jay Z perform onstage during day 2 of the 2014 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club on April 19, 2014 in Indio, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Coachella)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Hova back in Va.?

There have been rumors — including some bad photoshops — in the past several days joking that rapper Jay-Z and wife Beyonce were in Hampton Roads for Pharrell Williams’ inaugural Something in the Water festival, but could they at least be half true?

Brooklyn-based Def Pen magazine reports that the superstar is set to make a special appearance on Saturday during the festival.

Jay-Z and Pharrell have worked together on multiple songs in the past, including Frontin’, Excuse Me Miss and I Just Wanna Love U. And if Jay is coming, it wouldn’t be farfetched considering the mega talent scheduled for “Pharrell and Friends.”

Pharrell was already scheduled to have Snoop Dogg, Diddy and Busta Rhymes perform during that “Friends” set on Saturday. Gwen Stefani, Usher, Missy Elliott, Timbaland and the rest of N.E.R.D. were set to perform Friday before rain cancelled all musical acts at the 5th Street stage.

Could those acts stick around as well? Either way, we should see a jam-packed lineup and the weather should be ideal, with temperatures in the low 70s and lots of sunshine.