Jamestown-Scotland Ferry crew receives award for saving 3 swimmers last year

Workers receive prestigious Gedney award for rescuing three swimmers. Photo courtesy of the Virginia Department of Transportation.

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A crew that works on the Jamestown-Scotland Ferry has been honored with an award after they saved three distressed swimmers in the James River last year.

The crew of the Pocahontas received the Passenger Vessel Association’s (PVA) Capt. Elizabeth Gedney Passenger Vessel Safety Award this year.

According to VDOT, the crew and an off-duty ferry captain saved three teenagers in June 2019 after spotting them struggling in the water.

Crew members Wayne Harper and Greg Crocker help distressed swimmers onto a rescue boat in June 2019. Photo courtesy of VDOT.

The crew on the Pocahontas say they were just doing their jobs when Capt. Edward Brooks spotted the teenagers in distress near the Jamestown Pier.

“It was so choppy, the waves were just crashing over their heads,” Brooks said.

Once the rescue boat was in the water, crew members Wayne Harper and Greg Crocker guided the boat toward the boys and pulled them aboard.

The recipients of the Captain Elizabeth Gedney Passenger Vessel Safety Award and Jamestown-Scotland Ferry crew members are:

  • Capt. Edward Brooks
  • Capt. Reggie Kirton
  • Nathan Bradley
  • Joe Kisilywicz
  • Greg Crocker
  • Tamara Montelo
  • Hugh Payne
  • Wayne Harper
  • Al Stokes

“When you see someone in trouble, you do something about it,” said Kirton, who was off-duty at the time but helped in the rescue.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

