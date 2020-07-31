Jamestown-Scotland Ferry awarded more than $4 million in grants

Workers receive prestigious Gedney award for rescuing three swimmers. Photo courtesy of the Virginia Department of Transportation.

SURRY Co. (WAVY) – The Jamestown-Scotland Ferry Facility received $4.19 million from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Transit Administration Ferry Grant Program.

VDOt says the funds will help improve passenger safety and modernize the ferry slips in Surry County and Jamestown.

The initiative of the grant program is to improve access and the safety of public ferries.

The Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation applied for the grant on behalf of VDOT’s ferry system.

“The Jamestown-Scotland Ferry system is a vital transportation option in the Hampton Roads region, helping hundreds of residents, visitors, and tourists get to the places they need to be,” said VDOT Commissioner Stephen Brich.

“This support will help ensure our ferry passengers have a safe and positive experience each time they travel,” said Brich.

The ferry operates 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. It consists of two locations, in Jamestown and Surry. VDOT says the four ferries combined transports hundreds of passengers daily.

Latest Posts