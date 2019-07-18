James City County man charged with felony child neglect

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A James City County man is faced with charges of felony child neglect and obstruction of justice after a domestic incident on July 16, police say.

James City County Police said they were dispatched to the 3900 of Guildford Lane at 10:30 a.m. for a domestic incident involving an armed person.

The complainant told police she believed her husband had left their three-month-old baby at home alone for a short period of time while she was at work.

Police said the woman told them she left work to check on the baby and when she arrived at her home, her husband was there holding a pistol while refusing to let her take the baby.

Eventually, she was able to take the baby and leave the home, police say.

Her husband, police identified as Christopher Michael Peters, locked himself in a room inside the room and refused to exit the residence.

Police say after about 40 minutes, Peters crawled outside through a window of the home and failed to comply with officer commands.

After a short struggle, Peters was taken into custody.

He is charged with felony child neglect and obstruction of justice.