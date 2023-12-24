NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — An entire community came together to remember James Carter on Christmas Eve after he was shot and killed at Triple C Convenience store.

His oldest son, James Carter Jr., told 10 On Your Side he’s still traumatized by what happened.

“I’d be sitting in there watching football with him and people just come in there and make his day,” he said. “It’s a tragedy.”

The street was filled with the amount of people who love Carter. His granddaughter Erica Prior said how it felt to see so many people rallying behind her granddad.

“It was overwhelming,” Prior said. “But it was a good feeling because you know he wasn’t only our granddad — he was the community’s granddad, the community’s dad, the biggest supporter that I’ve ever seen. You know, you could be doing the worst thing, but, however, he’s going to tell you. But he’s going to still support you to do what you have to do.”

His other granddaughter Bree Carter told 10 On Your Side there are so many things she will miss about him.

“I’m just going to miss the wisdom that he gave me, and everything he poured into me, but I’m really truly grateful to be a part of him and to say that was my granddad,” Bree said.

Many people at the vigil said Carter was a father figure to them, helping them though hard times with no question. It’s something Jeremy Carter said made his granddad different from anyone else.

“There’s not going to be another person you could look for in the community, be of the community, and that loves the community the way he did,” Jeremy said.

Everyone could agree on one thing, that James Carter will never truly be gone.