BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)– The two women on the run after an alleged drive-by shooting that left a teenager dead are captured.

On Wednesday, March 30, 2022, the US Marshals found wanted suspects Isis Wallace and Nichole Brooks at the MainStay Suites at 9:00 pm in Dover, Delaware. The two were wanted for reportedly shooting a 13-year-old in an apparent drive-by shooting on Wednesday, March 23, 2022.

She was transported to CAMC where she later died from injuries sustained in the shooting.

Detective Kenneth Adams with the Bluefield Police Department said the two signed a waiver in order to be extradited back to Bluefield.

“We have up until April 10th to go pick them up and we’re going to do that on Monday. First thing on Monday, we’ll drive to Delaware and we’ll pick those individuals up and we’ll bring them back here,” said Detective Adams

Wallace and Brooks will be arraigned by a Mercer County Circuit Judge on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 sometime in the morning.