MEBANE, N.C. (WGHP) — Will Mebane soon be home to one of the nation’s most iconic gas station chains? That could depend, in part, on how the Mebane Planning Board’s Dec. 11 meeting goes.

On that Monday, the advisory board will consider rezoning and special use requests connected to a proposed Buc-ee’s location and prepare a recommendation for the Mebane City Council on whether or not to grant the company’s requests. City officials say the agenda and packet for the meeting will be posted to the city’s website by the middle of next week.

The extremely popular gas station chain has ambitious plans to build a 75,000-square-foot store with over 600 parking spots and up to 120 gas pumps at the corner of Trollingwood-Hawfields Road, just off Interstates 40-85.

Currently, the proposed site is 32 acres of overgrown grass, trees, and cornfields, but it could soon transform into a bustling Buc-ee’s store.

Stephen Satterfield, a local realtor who has experienced the appeal of Buc-ee’s in the past, said, “I think it’s going to bring a lot of hype. They offer so many things like a mini grocery store. It’s wild to see all the gas pumps. It’s absolutely crazy.”

Lesia and Donnie Hill, who live across from the proposed Buc-ee’s site, are excited about the convenience it could bring to their family.

Donnie Hill said, “It’s a lot more convenient than having to get in your car and go across town to Walmart.”

However, the site’s potential to attract thousands of visitors each day raises concerns.

Lesia Hill cited concerned about “more traffic, and it might back up more than usual. That’s one of our concerns. I hope they add a crosswalk for safety and for children getting off the bus and having to cross the different streets.”

While the current plan for the site does not include a crosswalk at the intersection near the Hill’s residence, it is set to include new stops, entry points and sidewalks, dependent on approval.

“The main thing is that the city has a plan for how that growth happens and takes in the concerns of the community when they make their decision,” Satterfield said.