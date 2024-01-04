TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A new video of the suspect in the Iowa school shooting on Thursday shows him standing in what is presumed to be a bathroom at the school the morning of the shooting.

The Associated Press reported on Thursday afternoon that a sixth grader has died, and five others were hurt during the shooting. Among those injured was the school principal of over 25 years.

WHO13 reported that the suspect, who they identified as 17-year-old Dylan Butler, was a student at Perry High School when he opened fire around 7:37 a.m. Central Time on the first day of classes after winter break.

The music in the video was removed due to copyright, but the lyrics, from the song called “Stray Bullet” by KMFDM read, “I am your holy totem, I am your sick taboo, radical and radiant, Im your nightmare coming true.” The music played behind the video with the added text on the screen reading, “now we wait.”

High school senior Ava Augustus said she was in a counselor’s office, waiting for hers to arrive, when she heard three shots. She and other people barricaded the door, preparing to throw things if necessary, with a window being too small for an escape.

“And then we hear ‘He’s down. You can go out,’” Augustus said through tears. ”And I run and you can just see glass everywhere, blood on the floor. I get to my car and they’re taking a girl out of the auditorium who had been shot in her leg.”

Zander Shelley, 15, was in a hallway when he heard gunshots and dashed into a classroom, according to his father, Kevin Shelley. Zander was grazed twice and hid in the classroom before texting his father at 7:36 a.m.

Kevin Shelley, who drives a garbage truck, told his boss he had to run. “It was the most scared I’ve been in my entire life,” he said.

Rachael Kares, an 18-year-old senior, was wrapping up jazz band practice when she and her bandmates heard what she described as four gunshots, spaced apart.

“We all just jumped,” Kares said. “My band teacher looked at us and yelled, ‘Run!’ So we ran.”

Kares and many others from the school ran out past the football field, as she heard people yelling, “Get out! Get out!” She said she heard additional shots as she ran, but didn’t know how many. She was more concerned about getting home to her 3-year-old son.

“At that moment I didn’t care about anything except getting out because I had to get home with my son,” she said.

Erica Jolliff said that her daughter, a ninth grader, reported getting rushed from the school grounds at 7:45 am. Distraught, Jolliff was still looking for her son Amir, a sixth grader, one hour later.

“I just want to know that he’s safe and OK,” Jolliff said. “They won’t tell me nothing.”

Butler was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.