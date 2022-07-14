Skip to content
Unsolved
Newport News teen’s murder unsolved after 15 years
Top Unsolved Headlines
Crime
Man sentenced to 4 years on burglary charges in VB
Ghent arson suspect pleads guilty
Man arrested in fatal shooting of Portsmouth mother
VB Police concerned about influx of armed car break-ins
Local cities make list of highest homicide increase
Norfolk man arrested for breaking into cars with …
Alleged Highland Park shooter indicted on 117 counts
VIDEO: People duck as up to 40 shots fired in Durham …
Local News
Norfolk Naval Shipyard MWR hosts 9/11 Remembrance …
Former NSU president Dr. Marie McDemmond passes away
Local teen heads to national pageant with personal …
CHKD hosting hiring event in Norfolk
Police training near Williamsburg school Friday
Man sentenced to 4 years on burglary charges in VB
Investigative
Officials not sure condemned NN apartment is ready
Relay devices being used to steal locked cars
Newport News judge receives update on Seaview Lofts
Second Wave: Dead fish wash up on Eastern Shore beaches …
Hampton woman stabbed by ex, victim’s father says
Anti-semitic leaflets found in VB neighborhood
Taking Back the Community
Izzy’s Community Day is August 6 in Norfolk
More than 370 people sign up for NN jobs program
National Night Out local events | 2022
Activists work to address rise in gun violence in …
Portsmouth CA wants violence interruption program
VB police chief offers solution amid officer shortages
Trending Stories
3 now charged after toddler found dead in Yorktown
VB Police concerned about influx of armed car break-ins
GALLERY: Helicopters at Navy base damaged in storm
Local cities make list of highest homicide increase
Man dies after boating accident on Elizabeth River
Investigations
Officials not sure condemned NN apartment is ready
Relay devices being used to steal locked cars
Newport News judge receives update on Seaview Lofts
