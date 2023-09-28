TUNE IN THURSDAY, SEPT. 28 AT 7PM ON FOX43 FOR THE SPECIAL REPORT:

“CATCHING KATHLEEN’S KILLER”

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – In September 1980 Kathleen O’Brien Doyle was brutally murdered and sexually assaulted inside her Norfolk home on Granby Street. She was 25 years old and had just married the love of her life, a Navy pilot, who was deployed on the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower at the time of the crime.

On Sept. 9, any future she had with her husband was stripped away, when an intruder broke into her house, stabbed her, raped her and left her for dead. She was killed sometime between 7:30 p.m. and midnight, but wasn’t discovered until Sept. 11 around noon.

Her case went cold until 2018 when the Norfolk Cold Case unit and Detective Jonathan Smith learned about a new method being used to solve cold cases: genetic genealogy. The department decided to give genetic genealogy a try since there was a DNA profile on the bedsheet from Kathleen’s house. The genealogy company sent Det. Smith a list of 32 names about a year later, one of them being Dennis Lee Bowman.

After investigating Bowman, Smith quickly learned this could be Kathleen’s killer because he had prior violent offenses in his home state of Michigan. Det. Smith collaborated with a local police department in Grand Rapids, Michigan to ultimately discover Bowman was in Norfolk on his 2-week military drill in September of 1980.

Kathleen O’Brien Doyle Aundria Bowman via NamUs.

Bowman’s DNA matched with the samples collected from the rape kit and the bedspread at the crime scene. He was arrested in November 2019. While in custody, Bowman confessed to not only killing Kathleen but also murdering his adopted daughter Aundria Bowman, who had gone missing under mysterious circumstances in 1989.

Bowman is now serving life at Sussex I State Prison.