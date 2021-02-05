The Patients v. Perwaiz: Behind the investigation

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — 10 On Your Side investigators Jason Marks, Kevin Romm and Adrienne Mayfield spent more than a year digging into the career of local OB-GYN Dr. Javaid Perwaiz, who faces up to 465 years in prison when he’s sentenced next month for his insurance fraud scheme.

Perwaiz was kind to his patients, but behind his warm exterior was a cunning businessman who made millions off of fake medical diagnoses, unnecessary surgeries, and falsified insurance claims.

The scheme that made him successful would also be his downfall. He was arrested in 2019 after a nurse raised concerns about him to the FBI.

In our exclusive project, “The Patients v. Perwaiz,” 10 On Your Side uncovered red flags that were ignored by the healthcare system during his 40-year career.

Our team interviewed dozens of patients and nurses.

In the recording above, which was originally streamed live on Friday, Feb. 5, our team answered viewer questions about their extensive, yearlong investigation.

Chapter 1 of the Patients v. Perwaiz is live now on WAVY.com.

A new chapter will be launched online every Thursday. Stay tuned.