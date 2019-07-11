Special Report: Military Medical Cuts

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Department of Defense is about to take a big axe to staff at military hospitals and clinics.

Plans are in place to eliminate over the next few years, about 18-thousand uniformed military medical workers: such as doctors, nursesm, denitists and medics.

What’s not clear is how service members, ther families and retirees will be effected.

The cuts are part of the 2020 fiscal budget which would start in October. So what does that mean for Portsmouth Naval Medical Center, Langley Hospital and clinics like Boone?

The Military Officers Association of America is concerned.

Retired U.S. Navy Capt. Kathryn M. Beasley, director of Government & Health Affairs for MOAA said, “That’s one of the main things we are concerned about is access to care Timely access to care for, in this case, militry families who certainly in those heavily concentrated active duty areas. There may not be the civiian network capacity to take care of all of them.”

10 On Your Side’s Stephanie Harris has been working for weeks to get answers from local Military Hospitals the DoD and lawmakers.

