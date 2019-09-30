Special Report: Left at the Curb

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — If you use public transportation, you know that there are times when you miss your bus — but other times when your bus misses you.

10 On Your Side is investigating what causes Hampton Roads Transit buses to miss bus stops or entire bus runs.

DeAnn Troen of Portsmouth says she wants to use public transportation to reduce her carbon footprint, but says service is going downhill.

We looked at the recent data on missed stops and talked with HRT as well as the drivers’ union about the causes.

From July 2018 through August 2019, HRT had more than 18,000 missed trips — meaning any portion of an inbound or outbound trip that wasn’t completed.

That’s a failure rate of just over 2.5%.

We’ll look at what HRT will have to do to attract and retain more drivers, and how their pay stacks up with other transit systems.

Investigative reporter Chris Horne‘s latest special tonight on WAVY News 10 at 6.