Special Report: Changing the Culture

NEWPORT NEWS (WAVY) — 10 On Your Side is following up on our coverage of a care center for troubled children and teens — that has had troubles of its own.

The Newport News Behavioral Health Center provides mental health and addiction therapy — and has hired a new CEO.

Larry Kirkland comes to Newport News from a treatment center in Florida run by the same parent company.

We’ve reported on how state regulators cited the center for more than a dozen violations, after a sick resident died when her pleas for medical help were ignored.

In other incidents, police investigated reports of staff assaulting a resident — and residents assaulting staff.

Despite the past, Kirkland wants to make the center a shining example of residential treatment for young people.

“Newport News will be known as the best RTC there is in the state of Virginia,” Kirkland said.

