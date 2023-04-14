NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – The fatal shooting of a Heritage High School student may have been related to a fight that happened in the cafeteria earlier that day, court records show.

18-year-old Ke’ron Bowles was shot and killed near 27th Street and Roanoke Avenue on Feb. 22. No one has been charged in connection to his death.

Two people who witnessed the shooting told police that the shooting was related to a fight that happened at Heritage High School earlier that day, according to court records.

Following that tip, detectives watched surveillance video from the high school cafeteria that showed two female students getting into an altercation. In the aftermath, two male students threw up what appeared to be “gang signs” and got into a physical fight, court records state.

All of the students were detained by security and suspended. The witnesses told police the same people involved in the fight were also involved in Bowles’ death, according to court records.

10 On Your Side spoke with Bowels’ grandmother, Marletha Moyler, shortly after he died. She described the teenager as a good kid who was focused on his future.

“He was ready to graduate,” she said. “He was excited about that. Ke’ron didn’t mess with nobody.”