NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – 10 On Your Side’s investigative team has uncovered new details in a deadly triple shooting in Newport News.

Alvin Holiday, 61, Monroe McGilvary Jr., 60, and Derek Rico Jones, 36, were shot to death in a home in the 400 block of Stallings Court on Aug. 8. Police responded to a call for shots fired just before 1 a.m. and found two of the shot to death in the garage and a third dead in a downstairs room, according to a search warrant.

No one has been charged and police have not named a suspect.

The search warrant shows police collected at least 11 shell casings from the home. All were .40-caliber, but the bullets were made by two different manufacturers: X-Treme Bullets and PMC Ammunition. 10 On Your Side’s investigative team asked Newport News Police if the evidence indicated that two guns were fired, but they declined to comment, citing the ongoing investigation.

Detectives also found suspected smoking devices for crack cocaine and other drug paraphernalia in the home, the search warrant stated.

Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew held a press conference on the day of the shooting and also confirmed police found cocaine and marijuana in the house.

On that day, Drew also said he believed the motivation for the killings will boil down to drugs and an argument.