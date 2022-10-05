Rashad Dooley was convicted of conspiracy to commit murder in the killing of ODU student Christopher Cummings.

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A grand jury indicted Rashad Dooley on felony failure to appear Wednesday. The charge comes after he failed to turn himself into police following a conviction of conspiracy to commit murder.

Dooley, 29, was one of four men charged in the 2011 murder of Old Dominion University student Christopher Cummings and the wounding of his roommate, Jake Carey, at the home they rented on West 42nd Street in Norfolk.

On Sept. 14, a jury convicted Dooley of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit robbery, and attempted robbery. He was found not guilty on 10 other charges including first-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder.

Dooley is the only one of the four who were originally charged in Cummings’ death to be convicted of any crimes associated with the killing. He had two co-defendants whose cases were dismissed, and another had a hung jury.

Dooley wasn’t in the courtroom when the verdict was read and he failed to turn himself into police. He was arrested 15 days later by Chesapeake police, sheriff’s deputies, and the U.S. Marshals.

10 On Your Side’s investigative team interviewed Dooley from the Norfolk City Jail on Friday. He told our team that he intended to turn himself into police after he had the opportunity to explain to his children why he was going back to jail.

“The last 15 days, I’ve been trying to better understand how did I end up in this situation and explain to my family what I need them to do, and my kids why I’m going to be gone. Nobody can explain that other than me,” Dooley told 10 On Your Side’s investigative team.

Dooley said that he is innocent of any involvement in Cummings’ death, and he plans to appeal his conviction.

“I wasn’t ever even seen on no scene. I never had no evidence. I got convicted off two inmates that I don’t know from a can of paint, and they never told any detail. They just told them that I told them I was the driver,” Dooley said.

“I never seen Christopher Cummings in my life,” Dooley said. “And Christopher Cummings never seen me in his life.”

A court date has not yet been set for Dooley’s new charge, and Norfolk Commonwealth’s Attorney Ramin Fatehi declined to comment on it.