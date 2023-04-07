Students took part in 'inappropriate behavior of a sexual nature' inside classroom, school says

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Three second graders are facing disciplinary action after they were reportedly involved in “inappropriate behavior of a sexual nature” at Hodges Manor Elementary last week, according to a spokesperson with Portsmouth Public Schools.

The school has not confirmed these details, but a parent tells 10 On Your Side that her son received oral sex from a female classmate while in his classroom, and that an instructional assistant was also in the classroom when this happened.

The school has placed the employee on administrative leave.

“As this is a student discipline matter, a personnel matter, and a possible legal matter, the division is limited in the details it can share,” said Lauren Nolasco, Chief Communications Officer for Portsmouth Public Schools. “However, I can confirm that administration immediately reported the matter to law enforcement, Child Protective Services as well as the division’s Department of Human Resources. In addition, families of all the students in the class were called that day to make them aware of the situation and to let them know of available counseling services.”

The incident was reported on March 28, Nolasco confirmed.

