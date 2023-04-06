PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Portsmouth police believe the shot that killed a 3-year-old boy came from a gun that was likely left loaded and unattended by adults in the home, court records show.

The toddler was shot in the head inside of a home in the 2500 block of Ash Street on Monday afternoon. He was pronounced dead in the emergency room of the Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughters about 40 minutes later.

No one has been charged in connection to the shooting. 10 On Your Side asked the Portsmouth Police Department if they plan to charge anyone, but did not receive a response before publication.

The toddler’s father told police he was home with the child and two other people at the time of the shooting. At least one of those people – a man – also lived in the home, court records state.

The toddler’s father said he was in the bathroom when he heard a gunshot. He left the bathroom and called the male resident’s name, but did not get a reply. He found his son shot inside the bedroom of the male resident, but the man was no longer in the home, according to court records.

Detectives contacted that man, who said he was at work before the shooting. He said he got a phone call about the shooting, left work, and rushed to the house, court records state.

Police searched the home and found a gun in the other man’s bedroom, which is the same area where the boy was shot. Police believe the gun was left “loaded and unattended with disregard to human life,” according to court records.