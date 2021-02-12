Perwaiz’ American Dream: Behind the investigation

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — 10 On Your Side investigators Jason Marks, Kevin Romm, and Adrienne Mayfield spent more than a year digging into the life and career of Dr. Javaid Perwaiz. Once a popular OB-GYN in Chesapeake, Perwaiz now faces up to 465 years in prison for performing unnecessary surgeries on patients as part of a health insurance fraud scheme.

Our investigators set out to find out what Perwaiz’ life was like was before he was arrested. We spoke with former patients and nurses who knew him well, and listened to him tell his own story through testimony at his criminal trial.

Our investigators uncovered new facts about Perwaiz, which we detail in the second episode of our exclusive investigative series “The Patients v. Perwaiz.” This second episode is titled “Perwaiz’ American Dream,” and it highlights everything we learned about the doctor, from his immigration to the United States, to what he was like as a surgeon in the operating room.

“The Patients v. Perwaiz” is a 10-part series. A new episode will be published to WAVY.com every Thursday morning until April 8. To watch chapter one of “The Patients v. Perwaiz,” click here.

In the recording above, which was originally streamed live on Friday, Feb. 12, our team answered viewer questions about “Perwaiz’ American Dream.”