NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Fights, bullying, no control over students, and the list of problems plaguing Southside STEM Academy at Campostella goes on.

Staff members reached out to 10 On Your Side to talk about the worsening conditions inside the K-8 school in an effort to spark change for their colleagues and, most importantly, the students.

‘I’ve never seen nothing like it’: One family’s journey

Last year, 10 On Your Side first learned about the struggles one family had to get their student out of the school because she was being severely bullied.

Kim Cousins says she was finally able to transfer her granddaughter out of Southside STEM to a Virginia Beach public school. When asked about her experience with the school, she says she’s happy it’s all over and that her granddaughter is enjoying her new school.

“I’ve never seen nothing like it. I wouldn’t send a dog there,” she said. “She’s just a whole different child now. She really likes her school now.”

Cousins still has a grandson at Southside STEM who she’s also trying to take out of the school.

For those going through a similar situation that she experienced, she said to keep detailed notes of every single person they speak to and don’t be afraid to stand up for their student.

“One person is not going to move it, it can start it,” she said. “But if you start getting a group of people to start moving stuff, it’ll move it faster.”

‘We have a crisis in that building’: Testimony from inside

Two staff members spoke to 10 On Your Side’s Jon Dowding under the agreement we would conceal their identities out of fears of retaliation by the school district.

We’ll refer to one as Mr. Doe and the other as Mrs. Smith.

They said most of the issues involve middle school students. Some of their issues are common, like kids cursing at staff or teachers not being given enough supplies, but some others 10 On Your Side was told about are concerning.

Jon: “So you have kindergarteners that could potentially be walking in on kids having sex in a bathroom?” Mr. Doe: “Yes and that has happened before.”

One of the biggest issues is fights. Norfolk police have been called in twice within a six-month period because the fights have gotten so large, something the school district confirmed.

“Back in October/November, it was about 100 students in a fight,” said Mr. Doe. “A teacher got involved, to try to break up the fight and ended up getting punched in the face.”

A fight got so big in February, the school was put on lockdown almost all day and staff say they weren’t told by the administration what was going on.

“It was scary because you could hear it upstairs,” said Mr. Doe. “You could hear the slamming of the desks. You could hear the kids screaming because the walls are super thin.”

All they could see were police cars outside, and children getting antsy — needing to use the bathroom.

“One child in another area did wet their pants,” said Mrs. Smith. “We have a crisis in that building.”

Norfolk police took away four kids in handcuffs that day.

“That was the light bulb that for me said I need to do something different,” said Mr. Doe. “This is not what I signed up for. I didn’t go to college to do this. If I wanted to do this, I would work at a detention center.”

A Freedom Of Information Act request submitted to Norfolk Police revealed a report of a student threatening to “shoot up the school” because of bullying and multiple reports of larceny, specifically involving iPads stolen from the building.

Staff and district officials say there are two school resource officers in the building, but staff members say that’s not doing much to control the situation inside.

“They’re not allowed to suspend. They’re not allowed to do any kind of serious discipline,” said Mrs. Smith.

Mrs. Smith says the administration hesitates to suspend students because the administration is fearful of how it will make the school look.

Staff say students, however, aren’t the only problem.

“IEPs are not really being followed by all of the Special Ed teachers,” said Mr. Doe, referring to Individualized Education Programs. “Some special ed teachers just call themselves a body. So they’re just a body in the classroom.”

When asked, Norfolk Public Schools said teachers responsible for delivering services based on IEPs are delivering those services.

Staff say lack of leadership and discipline, though, may drive them out.

“If Norfolk Public Schools does not do something to change Southside or to retain teachers, that school might not open next year,” said Mr. Doe.

Both say they’re speaking out to provide some much-needed changes at the school.

“So who’s suffering, but the students. The students are suffering,” said Mrs. Smith.

School’s response

After speaking to the two staff members, Norfolk Public Schools denied an interview request from 10 On Your Side. They did send us a lengthy statement addressing some of the issues staff members raised.

“Student conduct is addressed in accordance with the NPS Code of Student Conduct. Inappropriate student conduct has been and is being appropriately addressed. There were incidents in October and February which were supported by central administration and the Norfolk Police Department. The administration and staff work diligently to ensure the school is safe and focused on learning. “Teachers responsible for delivering services based on IEPs are delivering those services. Personnel matters are addressed based on NPS policy. Employees would not know of actions taken regarding other employees, as these matters are confidential. Staff can make unlimited copies on the copiers in the teacher workrooms. “When staff property is damaged, staff members are given directions for submitting reports. Repairs and/or replacements are provided for damaged property. If school property is damaged or vandalized, the custodial team submits work orders to have repairs or replacements completed. “Currently, SSAC has two security officers who are visible and working throughout the school day. There are four administrators serving the school community. “It is imperative that we focus on teaching and learning. Staff and parents are encouraged to monitor student progress and be diligent in having students keep their attention on succeeding in school. We will continue to keep our attention and efforts on leading our students at SSAC and throughout NPS to academic and overall success.” Michelle Washington, Norfolk Public Schools Director of Communications and Community Engagement

Possible solutions

Staff say the school was set up as a STEM school — with an emphasis on science, technology, engineering and mathematics — but say, to their knowledge, only a handle of students are actually in the STEM program.

They say many families typically have opted to transfer students out of the school entirely when problems arise.

Staff say they feel if some parents took a more active role in their student’s learning experience, it could mitigate some of the problems in the building.

“I don’t have any other way of getting in touch with parents as far as, like, saying to them, ‘You need to be involved with your school. You need to be involved in the school in a positive way, not in a negative way,'” said Mrs. Smith. “Be positive, come there, come to the PTA meetings, come and find out what’s going on.”

They also said having a more diverse student body from other parts of the city could also help.