HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – 10 On Your Side has the first and only look inside the interrogation of Cory Bigsby, the father of missing Hampton 4-year-old Codi Bigsby.

The still frame image shows Cory in the early morning hours of February 1. A source told WAVY TV 10 this photo shows that in addition to a detective from the Hampton Police Department, there was also an FBI agent in the interrogation room. This is important because Hampton Police publicly admitted the interrogation was mishandled; a detective was placed on leave as a result.

WAVY obtained this image of the Hampton P.D. and FBI interrogating Cory Bigsby in the early morning hours of Feb. 1, 2022. (Photo obtained on July 21, 2022)

WAVY is now looking into whether anyone from the FBI was investigated as well.

Also new, the Supreme Court has assigned Honorable Judge Hawks to this case, according to Bigsby’s attorney.

Codi Bigsby was reported missing on January 31. Hampton Police are still asking anyone who has seen the child since Christmas to please call them.