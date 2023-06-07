NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Newport News Public Schools have appointed new leadership at Richneck Elementary School, according to officials.

Jacky Barber has been appointed as the new principal of Richneck and is expected to start in the fall. She’s currently the principal of Sedgefield Elementary School, according to NNPS. Rhonda Chambers-Harmon will serve as assistant principal at Richneck. She currently serves in the same role at Stoney Run Elementary School, according to NNPS.

The appointments come six months after a 6-year-old shot his teacher, Abby Zwerner, as she taught her first-grade class. Zwerner survived the Jan. 6 shooting, but her attorneys say she’s coping with ongoing physical and mental scars.

Several people in NNPS leadership left their positions following the shooting and amid allegations that at least one Richneck administrator was warned that the child had a gun, but failed to act or call police.

Dr. George Parker was terminated from his position as superintendent in January, following a school board vote. Briana Foster-Newton, Richneck’s former principal, still works for NNPS but was removed from her position at the elementary school following the shooting.

Through an attorney, she said she was not made aware that a student may have had a gun on the day of the shooting. Dr. Ebony Parker, the former assistant principal at Richneck and the administrator who was allegedly warned about the gun, resigned from her position in January.

Zwerner filed a $40 million lawsuit against the three former administrators at the Newport News School Board alleging that they failed to protect her from the 6-year-old shooter.

