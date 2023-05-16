NEWPORT NEWS Va. (WAVY) – A judge has denied bond for the mother accused of abducting her daughter in Newport News and traveling across state lines with her.

Bethany Gould is accused of abducting her 9-year-old daughter from a dance studio on April 15 and fleeing south. The Virginia State Police issued an Amber Alert for the girl, and she was located safely with her mother during a traffic stop in Columbia County, Ga.

Authorities believe Gould was attempting to take her daughter to Alabama, where she lives.

10 On Your Side’s investigative team reviewed court records associated with this case and discovered the alleged abduction happened amid a custody dispute between Gould and the child’s father.

The girl’s father was granted temporary custody after the 9-year-old made abuse allegations against Gould last year. Court records show the parents were scheduled to appear in court for a custody hearing on April 27.

Gould called 10 On Your Side from Newport News City Jail after she was denied bond on Monday. She said the abuse allegations her daughter made against her are false, and she believed she had joint custody of her daughter when she took her on April 15.

Court records show Gould did not have custody of her daughter, but was allowed supervised visits. Gould said she plans to file an appeal for bond.