PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A man charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death of a Portsmouth toddler will be released from jail on a $20,000 bond.

2-year-old Mayze Moon was shot in the head on August 10 in a home in the 2800 block of Deep Creek Boulevard. He died in a hospital on Saturday.

Portsmouth police originally said the shooting may have been an accident, but later charged Al McNeil with second-degree murder. He turned himself in to police.

A Portsmouth General District Judge denied McNeil bond on Wednesday. His defense attorney, Richard Davis, appealed that decision in Portsmouth Circuit Court on Friday, where Judge Brenda Spry granted McNeil a $20,000 bond. His movements will be monitored by a GPS to determine that he complies with a curfew of 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. He is allowed to work, go to his attorney’s office, and go home.

Domontiona Osborne is Mayze’s mother. She said her little boy would have turned 3 years old this week. Instead of celebrating his birthday, Mayze’s family is grieving his death.

Osborne asked Spry to deny McNeil bond, saying that her son “died due to his negligence with his firearm.” Instead of swaying Spry to keep McNeil in jail, the judge said the mother’s testimony convinced her that he should be released on a conditional bond.

“It seems like even she believes what happened was not a deliberate attempt to hurt her child,” Spry said.