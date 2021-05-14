Investigation: Mother says Hampton school failed to stop repeated sexual assaults on daughter

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Nikia Miller says her daughter’s horrors happened over a year-and-a-half in an elementary school bathroom. The school district and school board say they took appropriate action, but Miller plans to sue. A detective who investigated said he had enough to charge the offender — but those charges never came.

“Hampton City Schools has shown me how much they are not concerned with my daughter’s welfare,” Miller said during the comment period at last week’s meeting of the Hampton School Board.

Miller says she received a call in March of last year from the principal of Tyler Elementary about her daughter.

“He proceeded to tell me that another student in the school had sexually assaulted her. It wasn’t one. These were numerous assaults,” she said.

It began when her daughter was almost 6, her alleged attacker was 7.

“She has repeated anxiety attacks and panic attacks,” and Miller says during those attacks, her daughter will scream the other child’s name.

“She has to go to therapy once a week. She has PTSD. This will probably last well into adulthood,” Miller said.

Miller had an attorney notify the Hampton School Board of her intent to sue for failure to properly protect her daughter.

“It’s really frustrating and angering and disappointing that we have to go down this road.”

The board’s attorney, Richard Matthews, responded in part: “In my opinion, even taken in the light most favorable to your client, the facts simply do not represent a case which under Virginia law can impose liability upon the Hampton School Board, or any of its employees … Incidents such as what appear to have occurred here are, of course, unfortunate. However, they are not the legal responsibility of the School Board.”

The school system says Tyler Elementary took immediate action, made a thorough investigation, that the situation was appropriately addressed, and called Miller’s account “not factually correct.”

Miller moved her daughter to another school in the city, but says there’s no safeguard in place to keep her attacker from making the same transfer, putting her daughter in jeopardy once again.

“That’s my worst fear.”

The family contends that at least 10 separate incidents occurred in the school restroom over the 18-month period.



Miller is demanding that Hampton Schools pay for a private education through 12th grade (estimated at between $185,000-$255,000) as well as the cost of therapy for her daughter. In addition, she wants Hampton City Schools to monitor bathrooms more closely, and have an annual conversation in each city school, K thru 12, about sexual assault with parents having the ability to opt-out.

“It’s needed that children understand bad touching,” Miller said.

Police interviewed Miller’s daughter, and according to their report she told them the assaults happened “a lot more than one time”, and that she had seen the same girl assault other students.

Police also interviewed the alleged offender.

In that report, a detective said that he had enough probable cause to charge the offender and presented his findings to the Hampton Commonwealth’s Attorney’s office. That office would not prosecute because of the age of the victim and the offender. A staff member for Commonwealth’s Attorney Anton Bell said he was out of town at meetings but will respond next week.

