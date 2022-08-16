PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Three known gang members are facing felony charges after a 16-year-old was shot during a robbery in Portsmouth, according to court records obtained by 10 On Your Side.

Portsmouth police believe the teenager was walking in the 500 block of Main Street on July 7 when Cedric Davis Jr., D’Juan Jones, and Damonta Bunn allegedly robbed him at gunpoint. Investigators believe Davis’ gun had an illegal switch on it that was activated, turning it into a fully-automatic weapon. Davis allegedly held the gun to the teenager’s head and said, “If you move, I’m a hit you with this switch,” while Jones and Bunn also pointed firearms at him, court records state.

The men are accused of stealing Apple Air Pods and $400 from the teenager. They’re also accused of shooting the 16-year-old in the leg as he ran away from the scene, according to court records.

Davis, Jones, and Bunn each face the following charges:

Robbery

Conspiracy to commit robbery

Use of a firearm in the commission of a felony

Malicious wounding

Shooting across a roadway

Gang participation

Davis is also charged with use of a firearm by a convicted felon, court records state.

Cedric Davis Jr.

D’Juan Jones

Davis is already in custody. He was arrested following a shooting involving police at a cemetery in Norfolk on July 22. He’s facing several charges in Portsmouth, Norfolk, and Virginia Beach, including carjacking, use of a firearm, fleeing law enforcement, failure to appear in court, and possession of a stolen car that was involved in in a shootout in front of the Save & Save Supermarket on April 21.

Jones and Bunn are currently wanted.

Davis, Jones, and Bunn are members of Portsmouth’s 600 gang, which police believe formed in the Southside Gardens neighborhood in 2015 after members of three other gangs joined forces. Investigators first documented the gang using the name 600 in October 2015 when three members jumped a person at Manor High School. Investigators have identified 45 people they believe are affiliated with the 600 gang, court records state.

Police believe members of the 600 gang have been behind a variety of violent crimes, including aggravated assaults, murder, and shooting at occupied dwellings. Investigators believe members of the 600 gang were also involved in a shooting that happened at a party at the Maplewood Apartment complex in Chesapeake in 2019. 10 people were injured and one person died during that shooting, according to court records.