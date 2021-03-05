He Didn’t Have Consent: Behind the investigation

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — 10 On Your Side’s Jason Marks, Kevin Romm, and Adrienne Mayfield spent more than a year investigating Dr. Javaid Perwaiz following his November 2019 arrest.

Perwaiz was a popular obstetrician-gynecologist who ran a solo practice in Chesapeake for nearly 40 years. He was charged with, and ultimately convicted of, performing unnecessary procedures and surgeries on unsuspecting money to profit off of an insurance scheme. He’s awaiting sentencing.

During our investigation, our team interviewed about two dozen of Perwaiz’ former patients and colleagues who detailed their experiences with the physician. Some of the women we spoke to identified red flags in Perwaiz’ career and elevated those concerns to health care officials. They said they were largely ignored.

In the fifth episode of our exclusive series, “The Patients v. Perwaiz,” our investigators detail the experiences of two women who said Perwaiz performed life-changing surgeries on them without their consent. We also feature two women who said Perwaiz tried to pressure them into having hysterectomies.

“The Patients v. Perwaiz” is a 10-part series. A new episode will be published to WAVY.com every Thursday morning until April 8. To watch Chapter One, Two, Three and Four of “The Patients v. Perwaiz,” click here.

In the recording above, which was originally streamed live on Friday, March 5, our team answered viewer questions about “Chapter 5: He Didn’t Have Consent.”