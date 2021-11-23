Exclusive: Video shows explosive fly over Virginia Beach neighborhood, blow up

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Video obtained exclusively by 10 On Your Side’s investigative team shows an explosive fly over a Virginia Beach neighborhood and blow up on impact.

The explosion damaged a home in the 1800 block of River Rock Arch at 10:30 p.m. on Oct. 27. A mother told Virginia Beach Fire Department investigators that she and her daughter were sitting in their family room at the time of the explosion, which is on the same side of the house that was damaged. They heard a loud boom, their curtains shook, and they saw sparks and bright lights, according to court records obtained by 10 On Your Side.

VBFD assessed the damage, which included a hole in the ground about three feet away from the home, a shattered window, and mangled siding. Evidence was collected from the scene, including three cardboard fins, three D12-15 model rocket engines, masking tape, hot glue, heavy-duty cardboard, and a hobby fuse. A soil sample will be tested by the Virginia Department of Forensic Science to determine what type of explosive was used, but fire investigators believe it was a firework or model rocket, court records state.

Investigators canvassed the neighborhood and obtained a copy of surveillance video that showed the explosion. They also spoke with several neighbors, who identified a person living in the 1800 block of Onyx Lane as someone who may be responsible for the explosion. A utility trailer found outside of the Onyx Lane home was outfitted with PVC pipe blackened with scorch marks and may have been used to launch the firework or rocket, according to court records.

No items were collected during a search of the Onyx Lane home. The person who lives there hasn’t been formally charged with a crime, so 10 On Your Side will not name them in this report.

