Federal COVID-19 response team deployed to Hampton Roads

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — A federal response team was deployed to Hampton Roads this week to work with public health officials as the region battles the coronavirus pandemic, the Governor’s office confirms.

The COVID-19 Response Assistance Field Team — CRAFT — was deployed to Hampton Roads on Tuesday, Gov. Ralph Northam Office told 10 On Your Side investigators.

Northam’s office did not answer many of 10 On Your Side’s questions, including why CRAFT was deployed to Hampton Roads and how the information the team gathers will be used. In a brief statement, Northam’s office said that the team is “working with state and local health officials to gather information and explore opportunities for increased federal support for our ongoing response, including the areas of PPE, testing and tracing.”

Little information is available about the CRAFT team, but 10 On Your Side has uncovered that it is organized by the U.S. Department of Human Services (HHS) and it is working locally with several agencies, including the Virginia Department of Health (VDH), the Virginia Department of Emergency Management (VDEM), and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

Sources told 10 On Your Side that CRAFT spent some time at the Chesapeake Public Safety Operations Center on Wednesday.

10 On Your Side has reached out to HHS for more information, but the agency has not responded to two media requests as of publication. 10 On Your Side also reached out to VDEM, FEMA, VDH, and the Centers for Disease Prevention and Control for more information about CRAFT. VDEM and VDH both directed 10 On Your Side’s questions to FEMA. FEMA and the CDC directed 10 On Your Side to the HHS for more information.

10 On Your Side has scoured the internet for more information about CRAFT. We discovered that CRAFT has been deployed to other areas of the country, including Grand Rapids, Mich. and Huntsville, Ala.

CRAFT’s deployment to Hampton Roads comes as the region grapples with a dramatic increase in COVID-19 cases.

The Hampton Roads COVID-19 Impact Planning Hub tracks daily COVID-19 cases and the seven-day moving average of cases in the region. Their data shows that in May and June, the seven-day moving average of COVID-19 cases in Hampton Roads was between the low-40s and mid-70s. That average increased to 89 on June 26 and has continued to climb. As of July 22, the seven-day moving average in Hampton Roads was 453.3 cases.

