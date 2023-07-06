PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – On the same day he was found not guilty of manslaughter in a separate case, WAVY’s investigative team confirmed retired Portsmouth police officer Vincent McClean was charged with voluntary manslaughter in the death of a pregnant woman who died in police custody.

Carmeita “Carly” VanGilder was 28 years old and pregnant with her second child when she was found unresponsive in a Portsmouth holding cell on Dec. 13, 2018.

Retired Portsmouth Police officer Vincent McClean has been indicted in the death of VanGilder. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner performed an autopsy that showed VanGilder died of “acute myocardial ischemia due to difluoroethane and recent cocaine use.”

She’d been arrested just hours before her death on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear in court. While police took her to the station, she vomited in a patrol car, told the officers she felt sick, and repeatedly asked for water. She continued to vomit and cry for help in the holding cell, but police did not call 911 or take her to a hospital, according to a wrongful death lawsuit filed by her parents, Joe and Michelle VanGilder.

The city of Portsmouth settled the wrongful death lawsuit with the VanGilder family in December 2021. They paid the family $550,000, but did not admit any wrongdoing in Carmeita VanGilder’s death.

This indictment was issued on the same day McClean was found not guilty in a separate voluntary manslaughter case by a Portsmouth jury. That charge stemmed from an officer-involved shooting in May 2018 where a 29-year-old man named Willie Marable died.