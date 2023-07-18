PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – A former Portsmouth police officer who is banned from working in Virginia Law Enforcement is facing two felony charges.

A Portsmouth grand jury indicted Brett Stokes on two counts of obtaining money by false pretenses from London Oaks Apartments.

Court records show the alleged crimes happened between May 29, 2020, and April 24, 2020. Stokes was working for the Portsmouth Police Department during that time.

He then resigned from the department in May 2021, and three days later he was decertified as a police officer in Virginia. That means he can no longer work in law enforcement in the Commonwealth.

Documents from the Department of Criminal Justice Services show he was decertified from “sustaining untruthful documentation” during the course of his duties as a police officer.

The courts list Stokes as a fugitive and the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office has recommended a 10,000 bond for him.