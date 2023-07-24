ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) – An Elizabeth City woman has been wanting to be whole again for 19 months.

That is how long it has been since Jayde Stone’s bullet-ridden car was taken as evidence by the Elizabeth City Police Department, following a horrific triple murder in December 2021.

The shooting occurred around 5 p.m. that December 2 at the intersection of Jordan and Perry Streets. Stone said she ducked for her life.

“I was listening to a song and as soon as I heard the lyric, ‘I might get shot’ I happened to look across the street and saw a guy with a big gun walking across the street,” Stone explained. “I go over like this, and I hear the gunshots. It sounds like people are repeatedly punching my car and punching it and punching it. I counted about 8 times, and then I heard the shooting stop, and that’s when I finally came back up and that’s when I saw the carnage that had been unleashed.”

She says she saw the suspect but could not identify him. Police would later tell her that the suspect was Ricky Etheridge Jr, who is now facing three counts of first-degree murder along with Terrance Seymore.

They are accused of killing 3-year-old Allura Pledger, 18-year-old Jaquan Tobias White, and 39-year-old Takeyia De’Shay Berry.

Stone took pictures of her car after the shooting, which showed some of the bullet holes in the side. The car was hit at least eight times.

“There was a can of formula in my back driver-side seat with a bullet hole in it. That’s where my head would have been had I thrown my seat backward instead of diving sideways,” Stone said.

Elizabeth City Police took Stone’s 1996 bullet-ridden Toyota Camry as part of the evidence. ECPD then kept her car for 19 months, which Jayde thought unreasonable, unnecessary, and insignificant to the prosecution of the case.

Stone argues her car was not essential to the case and that the people killed were not in her car. She complained for months to get back her car and felt the Elizabeth City Police Department was giving her the runaround.

“What does their examining my car have to do with anything? You can see the bullet holes from outside. You can look at that and there is no reason you should hold my car for two years. I have three kids, about to have three kids,” she said looking down showing she is pregnant. “I need my car.”

Stone says she needs her car but is not able to get another one because she can’t afford one.

“My dad bought it and painted it. It has sentimental value. That is why I want my car back. I do not care about the holes from the bullets they can be fixed, my dad is a mechanic,” she explained.

Stone complained to the police and claims she got the runaround and does not think it takes nearly two years to process a car.

“My dad told me a couple of years ago, you had come out, that you would investigate things, and get answers for the people being overlooked,” Stone said.

10 On Your Side then went to the Elizabeth City Police Department, and to District Attorney Jeffrey Cruden to get answers and to get Stone’s car back.

Cruden emailed 10 On Your Side the following response to questions regarding Stone’s car:

Yesterday, was the first time my office was made aware of this situation…we discussed the matter with members of the Elizabeth City Police Department. After consideration of all the facts my office authorized the release of Ms. Stone’s vehicle. District Attorney Jeffrey Cruden’s response to questions about Stone’s car

WAVY then connected with Elizabeth City Police Chief Phil Webster who gave the good news to Stone over a Facetime call.

“We just want to let you know, Jayde, we are releasing your car,” Chief Webster said during the call.

Stone immediately put her hands to her mouth. “Oh my god,” she said.

Chief Webster said back to her, “Well, your persistence has paid off…through your persistence, I was able to talk with the District Attorney…the evidentiary value of the car, as far as continuing to hold on to it, there was no use in that. We processed it and photographed it.”

Chief Webster also acknowledged to WAVY the issues in this case.

“It is their property and I think we need to keep this in the forefront that this is personal property owned by one of our citizens, and we need to treat it as such,” Chief Webster explained.

Chief Webster went on further, to explain why they may have kept the property longer than necessary. “I think there was a disconnect between my department and the DA’s office about this piece of evidence. I think it boils down to what is a lack of communication.”

The good news, after 19 months Jayde has her car, and 10 On Your Side was with her when she got to sit back in her car she fondly calls Miss Betty.

Stone says she credits 10 On Your Side for her being able to get her car back.

“What 10 On Your Side did is you made it all possible. You made them want to put forth the effort. Before you got involved, they didn’t seem to care. They didn’t care about the little guy until you made them care,” Stone said. “You guys made them care…I feel relieved that a big rock has been lifted off my shoulders. It (takes me) 19 months, and I call you guys and it takes all of two days.”