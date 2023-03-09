HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – A 10 On Your Side investigation into whether or not Hampton Roads is getting its fair share of transportation dollars from the Virginia state budget produced surprising results.

There is a long-standing belief we do not get our fair share, and that we are greatly overshadowed by Northern Virginia, which sucks up most of that money due to their power and clout in Richmond and the General Assembly.

But is that true? Do we get our fair share of funding in Hampton Roads?

We began our search for the truth with road funding statistics from the Virginia Department of Transportation.

What we found not only surprised us, but also surprised some elected public officials who are in the know, and who admit they were shocked by what 10 On Your Side uncovered.

At $3.5 billion, the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel expansion is the largest transportation project in Virginia history.

It connects Norfolk to Hampton.

WAVY showed Hampton Mayor Donnie Tuck the statistics.

“That is interesting,” Tuck said. “I have not seen these figures before, but I do really find them interesting.”

State Sen. Lionell Spruill is the chairman of the Hampton Roads Caucus, representing all Democrats and Republicans, and he also serves on the State Senate Transportation Committee.

“In Hampton Roads do we get our fair share? No; the reason is we haven’t been working together,” Spruill said.

State Sen. Bill DeSteph (R-Virginia Beach) is also on the Senate Transportation Committee.

“Do we get our fair share? On the federal government side, we do not,” DeSteph said. “I do not believe we do.”

Highway Construction Programs – Allocations by District

$ in thousands FY 2019 FY 2020 FY 2021 FY 2022 FY 2023 5-Year Total % Highway Construction Programs – Allocations by District Bristol 48,070 76,680 102,141 75,544 105,425 407,860 8.7% Culpeper 23,506 15,918 62,623 72,724 66,495 241,267 5.2% Fredericksburg 48,663 64,454 108,289 88,058 93,607 403,071 8.6% Hampton Roads 129,990 135,978 161,601 119,425 184,154 731,148 15.7% Lynchburg 29,918 25,348 58,039 67,441 73,763 254,509 5.5% Northern Virginia 76,755 65,841 98,847 154,985 226,591 623,019 13.4% Richmond 73,278 61,650 114,610 147,630 144,040 541,208 11.6% Salem 61,141 76,925 125,038 124,396 93,951 481,450 10.3% Staunton 55,286 41,885 104,351 87,013 101,664 390,198 8.4% Statewide 28,868 30,895 131,284 245,025 155,828 591,900 12.7% TOTAL 575,475 595,574 1,066,822 1,182,240 1,245,517 4,665,629 100.0% Source: Funding Allocation Summary from each SYIP. (VDOT)

Here’s what our investigation uncovered.

ACCORDING TO VDOT:

Virginia has given $4.665 billion dollars for highway construction since fiscal year 2019 and data shows Hampton Roads got the most funding, with more than $731 million, or 15.7%.

Followed by Northern Virginia, with more than $623 million, or 13.4%, then Richmond, with $541.2 million, or 11.6%

WAVY showed these numbers to Spruill.

“I am tickled to death,” Spruill said. “I didn’t know that we were number one. I always thought Northern Virginia was, so you have really changed my mind.”

We also showed the numbers to State Del. Barry Knight (R-Virginia Beach).

“This is the first time I’m seeing these numbers like this,” Knight said. “I haven’t seen it before.”

Knight is the chairman of the powerful House Appropriations Committee, known as the “Money Committee,” and you cannot overstate the power he carries in that position. His fingerprints are all over the state budget.

“It shows we are getting our fair share and a little bit more,” Knight said.

Knight also pointed out that none of this funding includes the $470 million the region got for what is known as the “29-mile gap project” widening Interstate 64 from two to four lanes heading east and west through New Kent County.

“We are one area between Hampton Roads and Richmond,” Knight said. “And that is our gateway. We are a community at the end of a cul-de-sac, and we have to have a way in and a way out.”

Knight also made the case on why requesting the $470 million from the state was properly granted.

“We were told the Port (of Virginia) couldn’t expand,” Knight said. “And the Navy said, not only could they not expand, but they could also have to contract, so we put our money where our mouth is.”

VDOT Maintenance and Operations

FY 2019 FY 2020 FY 2021 FY 2022 FY 2023 Maintenance City/County Street Payments Bristol 16,479,576 16,602,471 16,910,513 17,187,325 18,336,451 Culpeper 8,647,843 8,641,475 8,775,246 8,951,337 9,542,618 Fredericksburg 3,759,096 3,772,802 3,856,829 3,996,930 4,354,842 Hampton Roads 191,086,733 191,727,335 196,647,386 199,942,725 213,516,414 Lynchburg 27,805,297 27,812,174 28,433,355 28,898,787 30,807,699 Northern Virginia (includes Arlington) 45,308,030 45,411,907 46,415,190 47,260,426 49,995,329 Richmond (includes Henrico) 94,629,015 94,661,705 96,436,841 98,178,424 103,577,021 Salem 41,310,142 41,448,950 42,412,541 43,906,062 46,957,467 Staunton 27,593,638 27,731,745 28,484,944 29,151,120 31,097,166 TOTAL 456,619,369 457,810,563 468,372,844 477,473,134 508,185,007 VDOT Maintenance and Operations Bristol 169,789,723 169,789,722 178,427,985 157,846,686 167,084,033 Culpeper 112,044,005 112,044,006 102,658,507 76,535,729 91,802,678 Fredericksburg 109,995,043 109,995,041 112,689,550 120,367,627 123,778,924 Hampton Roads 193,335,840 193,335,839 191,377,780 189,893,203 204,412,450 Lynchburg 164,084,452 108,732,602 112,352,209 90,723,307 99,657,710 Northern Virginia 317,476,067 317,476,071 304,330,019 226,520,525 305,156,982 Richmond 167,278,340 222,630,194 216,742,812 193,145,531 214,948,875 Salem 180,032,518 180,032,518 173,023,966 158,131,123 176,000,035 Staunton 149,052,451 149,052,451 140,491,456 125,188,088 141,396,000 Central Office 161,063,496 165,022,129 209,793,837 418,290,079 540,612,602 TOTAL 1,724,151,935 1,728,110,573 1,741,888,121 1,756,641,898 2,064,850,289

But there’s more.

According to VDOT, Virginia allocated $2.38 billion for road maintenance since fiscal year 2019.

Hampton Roads was number one every year, receiving 42% of that, or nearly $992,920,593.

Followed by Richmond, with $487,483,006, or 21%, then Northern Virginia, with $234,390,882, or 10%.

Mayor Tuck is also former chairman of the Hampton Roads Transportation Planning Organization. He seemed impressed when he saw the road maintenance numbers.

“I was not aware,” Tuck said. “We did not know we were getting so much money for maintenance, so that is impressive. I will discuss that with the people who comprise our commissions and boards, because I am sure it is new to them as well.”

Time now for a huge reality check.

“These numbers, although impressive and appreciated by Hampton Roads leaders, the state money is not and has never been nearly enough,” said Bob Crum, Executive Director of the HRTPO.

“It is important to remember that $731 million we received, and we appreciate it,” Crum said. “But it is not nearly enough to fund the magnitude and size of projects under construction you see today.”

To Crum’s point, we now have five transportation projects underway in Hampton Roads costing $5.8 billion; 92% of that paid for by Hampton Roads taxpayers from the regional state sales tax and gas tax.

Last year, that brought in $243 million, and it is exclusively for roads, and all of it stays in Hampton Roads.

Those projects include the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel expansion, the expansion of lanes on I-264 on the Peninsula, and the widening of the High-Rise Bridge.

Hampton Roads is able to tax people after the program was approved by the General Assembly.

In 2013, approved by the General Assembly, the Hampton Roads Transportation Accountability Commission, or HRTAC, was established as a funding mechanism to raise taxes for what is the Hampton Roads Transportation Fund.

HRTAC’s executive director is Kevin Page, and the Richmond and Northern Virginia regions have similar programs to raise taxes for roads.

“The only way we are going to advance these projects is through resources,” Crum said, “and a lack of resources has consequences, and thankfully our elected officials in Hampton Roads and the General Assembly have the foresight to really give us this opportunity.”

It should also be noted that in October 2016, there was a landmark regional decision that, as a region, Hampton Roads would unanimously move forward with the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel expansion and a host of other projects.

“We are trying to make a case,” Knight said, “and I guess the Hampton Roads delegation has been pretty persuasive in the last four or five years in making our case for the funding.”

There is no doubt Hampton Roads has a lot of political power in Richmond. How that changes – who has power and who doesn’t – remains to be seen in what a watershed General Assembly election cycle it will be, in which all 100 seats in the House of Delegates and 40 seats in the State Senate are up for election.

It should also be noted that this transportation funding we are reporting on is not supposed to be political, but instead is formula-driven in a manner that determines where the greatest needs are, and where that funding should go.

Hampton Roads has been number one in funding for the last five years, but maybe not the next five years.

That’s where those regional taxes come in to build the roads that take us where we need to go.

“Many of us have been left with the impression that we are not getting our fair share,” Tuck said. “So I think it would be surprising to many of us, if not all of us, to see these numbers you have reported … which is great investigative reporting.”