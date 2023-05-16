NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – An Uber driver picked up a man from a Norfolk apartment complex expecting to take him to his ordered location. Instead, she was sexually assaulted at gunpoint by her passenger.

10 On Your Side’s investigative team uncovered new court records in the case against Johnathan Batey. Police believe the 24-year-old man ordered an Uber on March 31, then sexually assaulted the rideshare driver at gunpoint. Batey faces 19 felony charges connected to the assault, including abduction, rape, and carjacking.

Court records show that Batey ordered an Uber to pick him up at the Azalea Garden Apartments complex around 4:30 a.m. He got into the car, then pulled out a handgun and held it to the Uber driver’s head and ordered her to drive to several different locations in Norfolk.

While she was driving, Batey allegedly ordered the woman to remove her clothing, and he sexually assaulted her. Batey then told her to park in a neighborhood in the 800 block of Jerrylee Drive, where he continued to sexually assault her at gunpoint, court records state.

Batey then told the Uber driver to withdraw money from an ATM located in the 1800 block of E. Little Creek Road. Police said the woman purposefully parked too far away from the ATM to reach it through her car window, giving her a chance to step out of the vehicle. Then, the woman purposefully tried to withdraw an amount of money she knew the ATM wouldn’t accept, causing a malfunction. She was able to use this opportunity to grab her phone from the car and run, according to court records.

Batey is accused of shooting at the woman as she escaped, and then using her car to flee the scene. He was arrested by the Norfolk Police Department on April 6.