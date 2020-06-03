Data to shed light on COVID-19 in Virginia nursing homes

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — The federal government will provide new data on the impact of coronavirus in nursing homes across the United States this week, officials say.

The data will be posted to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) Nursing Home Compare website.

The data will provide general information about how COVID-19 has impacted nursing homes, as well as information broken down by state. The public will be able to search the database by nursing home facility name to find out how many residents and staff have been infected by COVID-19, according to a news release.

Nursing homes were required to begin reporting COVID-19 cases to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on May 1. This requirement only applied to long-term care facilities, which are regulated by CMS. The database will not include information about COVID-19 in assisted living facilities because they are not federally regulated, the news release states.

The new database will shed light on how coronavirus has impacted nursing homes in the commonwealth, where nearly 57 percent of COVID-19 deaths have happened in long-term care facilities, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

VDH has not released the names of nursing home facilities that are battling coronavirus infections, but the agency has released data that shows that 217 of the 375 COVID-19 outbreaks in Virginia have happened in long-term care facilities. These outbreaks represent 5,041 coronavirus cases and 811 — nearly 57% — COVID-19 deaths in the commonwealth as of June 3.

About 80% of the 15,4000 Medicare and Medicaid nursing homes in the United States have reported the required data to the CDC. Preliminary analysis of the data shows that nursing homes have reported more than 60,000 COVID-19 cases and nearly 26,000 COVID-19 deaths, according to the news release.

CMS also found that about one in four nursing homes reported at least one COVID-19 case and about one in five reported at least one COVID-19 death. Facilities were more likely to have large numbers of COVID-19 cases if they had a one-star quality rating than if they had a five-star quality rating, according to CMS.

CMS plans to take enforcement actions against nursing homes that haven’t reported data to the CDC and to increase penalties for nursing homes that are not compliant with infection control guidelines.

10 On Your Side will analyze the data for COVID-19 in Virginia’s nursing homes when it is released.

