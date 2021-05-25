Chesapeake homicide happened while suspect was out on bail after alleged high-speed chase in stolen car

SOUTHAMPTON COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — About four months before he was charged with abducting and murdering a woman in Chesapeake, a 19-year-old man was accused of leading police on a high-speed chase while driving a stolen car, according to court records.

Raheem Lamont Cherry is charged with the possession of a stolen vehicle, felony evading and eluding police, and reckless driving after he allegedly led police on a high-speed chase through Southampton County and Suffolk on Jan. 23, court records state.

An officer was running stationary radar on U.S. Highway 58 near Pretlow Road around 11:20 p.m. when they say they clocked Cherry driving 83 mph in a 60 mph zone, according to court records.

The officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but Cherry didn’t pull over, police said. The officer followed Cherry, noting that they clocked their own speed exceeding 100 mph during the chase. Cherry kept driving east into Suffolk before he wrecked the car on U.S. Highway 258, court records state.

Cherry was driving a red Volkswagen, which the officer determined was stolen. Cherry told the officer that his friend had lent him the car, and that he hadn’t pulled over because he was driving without a license, according to documents.

Cherry was released from jail on bail. He is scheduled to appear in Southampton County General District Court on June 1.

While out on bail in connection with the Southampton County charges, Cherry was arrested in Chesapeake and accused of abducting and killing 61-year-old Laura Miles. He’s charged with first-degree murder, robbery and abduction, and concealment of a dead body in connection with Miles’ death.

Miles was on the phone with her husband when she was abducted from an apartment complex parking lot in Chesapeake on May 17. Her body was discovered later that day in a wooded area behind a YMCA located at 4626 Taylor Road. She had several stab wounds on her body, court records state.

The Chesapeake Police Department found Miles’ 2020 Ford F-150 parked near the intersection of Bangor Drive and Meadows Way. There were drops and smears of blood on the truck’s bed. Investigators also found Cherry’s fingerprints on the truck, according to court records.

Cherry is scheduled to appear in Chesapeake General District Court for his arraignment on Aug. 11.