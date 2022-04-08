HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – The Chairman of the Hampton GOP has called upon the appointing authority for all electoral board members to remove Electoral Board Chair David Dietrich from his position because of racist comments posted on Facebook.

A racist Facebook post believed to be posted by Dietrich came to light last week.

“In the post, Mr. Dietrich uses abhorrent and unacceptable racist language that has no place in our Party or our Commonwealth,” stated a news release from the Republican Party of Hampton.

Hampton GOP Chairman Philip Siff spoke with WAVY News 10 Friday morning confirming the call for Dietrich’s resignation. At this time, he said Dietrich has refused to resign.

Siff said they are asking the court to use their legal authority to remove him. The chief judge of the Hampton Circuit Court has the appointing authority for all electoral board members.

“We unequivocally condemn all forms of racism and bigotry,” Siff said. He said had the board known of the posts, they would not have recommended him for this position.

WAVY’s Regina Mobley broke this news on Twitter Friday. Look for updates throughout the day.