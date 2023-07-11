VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – New documents obtained by 10 On Your Side’s investigative team show that recent violence at West Beach Tavern played a role in the establishment’s liquor license being restricted.

West Beach Tavern is owned by Shani Yourman, who is facing several charges connected to selling liquor without a license. 10 On Your Side has learned that the Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) Authority began investigating West Beach Tavern on May 7 after there was a shooting outside of the bar. One man was shot in the neck and another in the arm outside West Beach Tavern. Shooting suspects were seen leaving the bar in a green Jeep Patriot, and police are still looking for them, court records show.

The shooting sparked an investigation by Virginia ABC that showed several violations at West Beach Tavern, including selling unauthorized alcoholic beverages. ABC also noted that Yourman “failed to take reasonable measures to prevent an act of violence causing death or serious bodily harm” at the bar, according to ABC records obtained by 10 On Your Side.

ABC and Yourman reached a resolution to those violations on May 23. ABC agreed to allow the tavern to remain open and sell beer and wine if Yourman and her staff complied with 12 conditions, including surrendering their liquor license, installing metal detectors, implementing a policy to ban all weapons, installing a security system with at least 15 cameras, and hiring Department of Criminal Justice Services-certified security.

Virginia Beach Police and ABC conducted a joint investigation into Yourman on May 27 where they discovered she wasn’t in compliance with the terms agreed upon. On June 1, ABC revoked her license to sell any alcohol at West Beach Tavern.

She was arrested on July 1 and charged with maintaining a common nuisance, selling alcoholic beverages without a license, allowing alcohol on premises without a license, permitting drinking of alcohol without a license and maintaining a disorderly business.

Yourman was granted bond. She is due back in court Aug 21. for trial.

Police are still looking for the men involved in the May 7 shooting. Anyone with information about the case should contact the VBPD Detective Bureau at 757-385-4101 or report anonymously through Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP/ P3tips.com.

West Beach Tavern Suspects.

Virginia ABC says “members of the public can report a violation concerning a restaurant, club, private residence, convenience or grocery store online or via the phone at (800) 552-3200. All tips are anonymous, and will be investigated by a Virginia ABC special agent.”