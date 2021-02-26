A Numbers Game: Behind the 10 On Your Side Investigation

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — 10 On Your Side’s Jason Marks, Kevin Romm, and Adrienne Mayfield set to work investigating Dr. Javaid Perwaiz as soon as he was arrested.

The popular OB-GYN was arrested in November 2019 and charged with performing unnecessary procedures and surgeries on women as part of a health insurance fraud scheme. His arrest and conviction came as a shock to many of his patients, some of whom were delivered by Perwaiz and sought care from him when they were older.

But, not all of Perwaiz’ patients and colleagues were surprised by the news that the OB-GYN was accused of performing unnecessary surgeries and procedures. During our team’s year-long investigation, they spoke with several patients and nurses who said they expressed their suspicions about Perwaiz to healthcare officials in the decades before he was arrested, but their concerns were overlooked.

Our investigators shed light on several of the warning signs that popped up throughout Perwaiz’ 40-year career in the fourth episode of our exclusive investigative series, “The Patients v. Perwaiz.” The fourth episode is titled “A Numbers Game,” and features several women to raised alarms about Perwaiz in the years before he was arrested and convicted.

“The Patients v. Perwaiz” is a 10-part series. A new episode will be published to WAVY.com every Thursday morning until April 8.

In the recording above, which was originally streamed live on Friday, Feb. 26, our team answered viewer questions about “A Numbers Game.”