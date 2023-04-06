VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A major development regarding Vanguard Landing, a Virginia Beach development for people with disabilities that’s been in the works for a decade.

The project has hit many roadblocks along the way, but it appears the dream is renewed.

As 10 On Your Side has reported, the non-profit corporation wants to build a nearly $40 million housing community for those with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

For years, Vanguard Landing has struggled, nothing’s been built, but there could be light at the end of tunnel with the help of a powerful new friend.

Sentara Healthcare confirmed to WAVY it is joining forces with Vanguard Landing to make the project succeed.

As we’ve reported, the 75.5-acre site along Princess Anne Road has had issues with the City of Virginia Beach.

The city wants Vanguard to repay what is left of a $2.8 million taxpayer backed loan which is now reduced to about $1.4 million. Sentara is willing to pay the city that money so Vanguard can go to Virginia Housing and get a $30 million loan for the Vanguard Landing Project.

Sentara Healthcare Executive Vice President Aubrey Layne not only wants to make the project succeed, but his team has already reached out to Virginia Housing to push the loan along.

Layne thinks Sentara’s involvement is critical. “It tells them that there is a party that believes that this project has a chance of getting done, and it could be used as a model across the state.”

Layne also thinks past differences between Vanguard Landing Executive Director Debbie Dear and the City of Virginia Beach need to be put aside.

“We are working hand-in-hand with Virginia Beach and Vanguard Landing. I do not want to know what went on before; I am not interested in it. If we are going to do it, it is in the interest of the community, so we want all parties working together,” Layne told WAVY.

The City of Virginia Beach could vote on this agreement for Sentara to pay off the loan April 18.

