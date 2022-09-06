HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – 10 On Your Side’s investigative team has been tracking gun violence in our region since the start of the year.

We’ve tracked more than 460 shooting incidents since January 1.

Nearly 30% of those incidents have happened in Norfolk. 40 people have in shootings in Norfolk this year and 138 have been injured — including the victims of the mass shooting on Killam Avenue on Sunday where police say two people died and five people were injured when gunfire broke out at a house party.

The victims were later identified as 25-year-old Zabre Miller and 19-year-old Angelia McKnight. Norfolk State University says McKnight was a second-year pre-nursing student at the university.

Norfolk isn’t the only city that experienced violence over Labor Day weekend. Our investigative team tracked the following shootings between Friday and Monday:

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.