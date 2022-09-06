HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – 10 On Your Side’s investigative team has been tracking gun violence in our region since the start of the year.
We’ve tracked more than 460 shooting incidents since January 1.
Nearly 30% of those incidents have happened in Norfolk. 40 people have in shootings in Norfolk this year and 138 have been injured — including the victims of the mass shooting on Killam Avenue on Sunday where police say two people died and five people were injured when gunfire broke out at a house party.
The victims were later identified as 25-year-old Zabre Miller and 19-year-old Angelia McKnight. Norfolk State University says McKnight was a second-year pre-nursing student at the university.
Norfolk isn’t the only city that experienced violence over Labor Day weekend. Our investigative team tracked the following shootings between Friday and Monday:
- A 56-year-old man was injured in a shooting in the 1st block of West County Street in Hampton on Friday.
- 46-year-old Marcos Mata-Monjaras died in a shooting in the 1300 block of E. Ocean View Avenue in Norfolk on Friday. 38-year-old Tiran L. Wilson Jr. is charged in his death.
- A man died and a woman was injured in a shooting in the 1300 block of Aqueduct Drive in Newport News on Saturday.
- A man died in a shooting near the intersection of South Street and Green Street in Portsmouth on Saturday.
- A man died in a shooting in the 800 block of 33rd Street in Newport News on Saturday.
- A man was shot three times in the 9600 block of 18th Bay Street in Norfolk on Saturday.
- Two people were killed and five people were injured in a mass shooting at a home in the 5000 block of Killam Avenue in Norfolk in the early-morning hours of Sunday morning.
- 30-year-old Caleb Pittman died after he was shot in the 300 block of South Saratoga Street in Suffolk on Sunday.
- A man was injured in a shooting in the 400 block of Nicholson Street in Norfolk on Sunday.
- 27-year-old Michael I. Rivera-Rubert was shot and killed in a parking lot in the 800 block of North Military Highway on Sunday.
- Two people were injured in a shooting in the 1600 block of Atlantic Avenue in Virginia Beach on Sunday.
- Two teenagers were wounded in a shooting in the 1400 block of W. 27th Street in Norfolk on Monday.
Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.
