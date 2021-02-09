10 On Your Side success: Portsmouth retiree off the hook for taxes on unemployment benefits she never received

FILE – This July 24, 2018, file photo shows a portion of the 1040 U.S. Individual Income Tax Return form. It’s the time of year to start thinking about taxes – what’s ahead and what can be done now to manage. But the upcoming tax filing season is going to be trickier for many Americans due to rampant unemployment, working from home and general upheaval due to COVID-19. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — It’s one thing to have the government claim you received thousands of dollars in unemployment benefits that you never really received. But when you have to pay taxes on those fictitious funds, it’s doubly disturbing.

Carolyn Smith is 72, retired, and never applied for or received unemployment compensation last year, but she had a hard time telling that to the Virginia Employment Commission.

“I could never get anybody, a voice, a live voice. I kept getting [an automated message system],” she said.

She received a 1099-G statement two weeks ago, claiming she collected more than $14,000 last year in unemployment benefits. If it were real, she’d have to pay federal tax on it.

“It was really getting on my nerves. It had made me ill that day when I got the 1099 in the mail,” she said.

10 On Your Side alerted VEC’s fraud unit about Smith’s case. They responded Monday saying they would send her an updated statement with a zero balance — taking her off the hook for any taxes.

We shared the VEC message with Smith at her home Tuesday morning.

“You found out the answer before I did, because I haven’t even heard anything. They responded to you faster than they responded to me, and it’s my case,” she said.

VEC says it has closed out her fraud claim but couldn’t say whether there was any evidence of fraud. They ruled out a clerical error, so Smith’s case still has some mystery.

At one point in her career, Smith worked for the U.S. Treasury Department. She’s concerned about how a government agency such as the VEC is handling other people’s money.

“They should have some more people overlooking the program and making sure that what they are dispensing, and what they should be dispensing, is correct,” she said.

But she’s glad her case has been resolved.

“I got an answer, and everybody else isn’t getting an answer. They need to look for 10 On Your Side and call them,” she said.

10 On Your Side did get some encouraging updates this week from some people who really did file for unemployment. They’re beginning to get their money after waiting several weeks.

If you’ve got a problem with unemployment, contact us at reportit@wavy.com.