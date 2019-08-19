10 On Your Side Investigation: The Trouble with TriCare

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — 10 On Your Side is investigating the hassles and the potential harm a military family is facing trying to get care for their kids with autism.

Amy Grimes of Virginia Beach has a 13-year-old daughter and a 5-year-old son, both of whom are special needs.

Grimes’ husband is in the Navy, so the family is covered by TriCare. But Grimes says TriCare’s plan has too much red tape for behavioral therapists to maintain their credentials.

It’s resulted in her children constantly having to get adjusted to different therapists and, in some cases, a lapse in their care.

“He’s now thinking people are leaving him. Last night, he jumped up into my arms and started screaming, ‘Don’t leave me, Don’t leave me!” she said.

Grimes said, “She went from one therapist to another and grades slipped, the medication we switched because we were switching therapists and they were making different recommendations.”

