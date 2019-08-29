10 On Your Side Investigation: Parts, Labor and Lawsuits

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Tonight, 10 On Your Side’s Andy Fox tracks down a mechanic accused of taking customer’s money, but not fixing their cars.

His name is Carl Gray, and he owns King Carl’s Auto Repair in Chesapeake

Several customers told 10 On Your Side that King Carl promised to fix their cars at a discounted price.

After waiting months — and sometimes years — for repairs, customers say their cars weren’t fixed and they were out thousands of dollars.

Carl said if customers aren’t happy with his repairs, they can take him to court.

10 On Your Side has uncovered that several customers have already done just that.

