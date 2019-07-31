10 On Your Side Investigation: Money Down the Drain

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — 10 On Your Side is investigating claims of falsified records surrounding one of the biggest road projects in Hampton Roads.

A whistle blower says his former employer faked inspection videos on the work they did on the Interstate 64 widening project in the Yorktown and Lee Hall area.

The work involved what’s known as “underdrain” — that’s the piping below the road surface that directs water away from the foundation layers of the road bed.

Roadside Incorporated got the underdrain contract for the widening of I-64 between Yorktown and Williamsburg.

The Virginia Department of Transportation’s quality control requires that Roadside use a special video camera — to verify that all of the pipe it installed is unobstructed and functional.

But former Roadside employee Lucius Alston and VDOT’s district engineer, Chris Hall, agree that the company cut corners by submitting fake video of clear pipe.

Alston said, “We would video a good piece and we’d submit that for the wrong, for the messed up piece. That’s how we would cover it up. We would throw away the bad video and say it was something else.”

Hall said, “I mean, it’s pretty blatant. When we did look at them, there was no question that these were copies of about ten different videos.”

This case has already forced VDOT to change the way it deals with subcontractors.

Investigative reporter Chris Horne looks into other projects where Roadside has done work — and attempts to get the owner to tell us his side of the story.

See his full report tonight on WAVY News 10 at 6.