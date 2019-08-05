10 On Your Side Investigation: A Mother’s Deadly Deception

ISLE OF WIGHT, Va. (WAVY) — 10 On Your Side is investigating the devious depths a local mother plunged into before she pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the beating death of her 5-year-old son.

Jaye Hadley and her boyfriend Justin Cox are serving prison sentences of 20 years and 10 years, respectively, for their roles in the death of 5-year-old Levi Robertson.

Robertson was rushed to Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughters with severe injuries in January 2018 and died eight days later.

Investigators later determined he had been badly beaten.

That’s not what Hadley told investigators while medics were trying to save the little boy’s life.

